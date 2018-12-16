Strictly's Joe Sugg appears to confirm Dianne Buswell romance

The YouTube star has posted a telling image of himself and Dianne on Instagram.

Joe Sugg has appeared to confirm he is dating his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell.

The pair were romantically linked during their time on the BBC One competition but would not say whether they were an item.

On Sunday, a day after the Strictly final, Sugg posted a picture of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes on Instagram.

“I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special,” he wrote.

The picture went down a storm with fans online.

“Oh my god crying!” said one excited person on Instagram, while another gushed: “My heart can’t handle this!”

“Saw the look of love many a time, could not hide it,” said another.

YouTuber Sugg, 27, lost out to documentary maker Stacey Dooley on the dancefloor.

