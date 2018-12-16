Strictly's Joe Sugg appears to confirm Dianne Buswell romance

16th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The YouTube star has posted a telling image of himself and Dianne on Instagram.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Joe Sugg has appeared to confirm he is dating his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell.

The pair were romantically linked during their time on the BBC One competition but would not say whether they were an item.

On Sunday, a day after the Strictly final, Sugg posted a picture of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes on Instagram.

“I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special,” he wrote.

The picture went down a storm with fans online.

“Oh my god crying!” said one excited person on Instagram, while another gushed: “My heart can’t handle this!”

“Saw the look of love many a time, could not hide it,” said another.

YouTuber Sugg, 27, lost out to documentary maker Stacey Dooley on the dancefloor.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return
THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV
Former Strictly Come Dancing contestants congratulate Stacey Dooley on 2018 win

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestants congratulate Stacey Dooley on 2018 win
12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis
Stacey Dooley crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion

Stacey Dooley crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion
Stacey Dooley crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas