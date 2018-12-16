David Tennant's wife shares comic snap of husband with Timelord father-in-law

16th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Tennant played the tenth Doctor while Peter Davison played the fifth.

European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots - London

The wife of David Tennant has shared a humorous photo of her husband and her father, former Doctor Who star Peter Davison, struggling to change a lightbulb.

David, who played the 10th Doctor, is son-in-law to Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Timelord between 1981 and 1984.

Georgia Tennant joked: “How many Doctors does it take to change a light bulb?”

View this post on Instagram

How many Doctors does it take to change a light bulb? #sunday

A post shared by Georgia Tennant (@georgiatennantofficial) on

The 33-year-old actress finished her post by hashtagging the word “sunday”.

In the comedic photo, Davison, 67, is perched on a chair and fiddles with the light socket. Below him stands the Broadchurch actor, 47, who looks up expectantly at his father-in-law.

Davison succeeded Tom Baker to become the Doctor aged 29. Until the arrival of Matt Smith in 2009 he was the youngest actor to have played the well-loved figure. David, a lifelong fan of the BBC show, debuted in 2005 for a three-series run.

David and Georgia met when she appeared as the Doctor’s cloned daughter in the 2008 episode The Doctor’s Daughter.

The pair married in 2011 and share children Olive, seven, Wilfred, five, and Doris, three. David adopted his wife’s 16-year-old son Ty after they married in 2011.

© Press Association 2018

