Police visit Saturday Night Live star after Instagram post

16th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

His Instagram posting was deleted and NBC did not cancel its live show.

People Pete Davidson

Police became so concerned about Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after he wrote on Instagram “I don’t want to be on this earth anymore” that they visited him to make sure he was OK.

A New York City police spokesman declined to say where officers met with Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance on Saturday.

But his Instagram posting was deleted and NBC did not cancel its live show.

On the show, Davidson introduced a performance of John Lennon’s song Happy Xmas (War is Over) by musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester benefit concert (Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/PA)

What alarmed Davidson’s fans and authorities was the tone of the entertainer’s post: “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” He added a heart emoji.

Social media erupted with words of love for the 25-year-old comedian and native New Yorker who first appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2014.

One admirer tweeted: “Hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love … I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better.”

Earlier this month, Davidson wrote on Instagram that he has spoken about borderline personality disorder from which he says he suffers, “and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.

“No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Davidson and Grande were engaged in June, but broke up earlier this autumn.

© Press Association 2018

