Social media stars console Strictly's Joe Sugg after YouTuber snubbed in final

Social media stars console Strictly's Joe Sugg after YouTuber snubbed in final15th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
Online personalities sent their condolences to the runner-up.
The stars of social media have consoled Joe Sugg after he missed out on the glitterball trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing final.
YouTuber Sugg, 27, lost out to documentary maker Stacey Dooley in a tense final that saw him perform three routines in front of a live studio audience.
The video blogger, who commands over eight million followers on YouTube, has been credited with introducing a new, younger audience to the BBC One show.
Influential bloggers sent their condolences to Sugg. British YouTube star KSI said he was proud. Earlier he had encouraged his four million Twitter followers to vote for Sugg.
25-year-old video blogger and investor Alfie Deyes also expressed his support.
Jack Maynard said he was “honestly so proud” of Sugg and his professional partner Dianne Buswell. The YouTuber, who is brother to singer Conor Maynard, had earlier asked his fans to send him videos of them voting for the finalist.
Video blogger Mark Ferris, who has over 500,000 followers, said Sugg had been “incredible”.
Earlier British-South African vlogger Caspar Lee had taken to Twitter to encourage his fans to vote for Sugg. Referencing the controversial YouTuber Pewdiepie, he said: “Can the subscribe to pewdiepie fandom get behind joe for the next hour please.”
Online star and musician Joe Weller posted photos of himself with Sugg, encouraging fans to back the personality in the public vote.
