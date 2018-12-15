Former Towie star Jake Hall ordered not to contact partner Misse Beqiri

15th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Hall appeared at Westminster Magistrates agreed to a 'cooling off period'.

The Fashion Awards 2016 - London

Ex-The Only Way is Essex star Jake Hall has been ordered not to contact his model partner Misse Beqiri over Christmas.

Hall, 28, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

No details were given in relation to what sparked the order, but Hall’s barrister Martin Lewis told the court his client had said no physical violence had taken place.

He added that Hall agreed that a “cooling off period” may be a good idea to “keep the peace”.

The terms of the order, which were not read in court but were confirmed by a court official, state that Hall must not contact Beqiri directly or indirectly and must not attend Park Walk in Chelsea for 28 days.

Hall, who gave his address as Stanley Mansions in Chelsea, wore a black jacket, grey top, black trousers and white shoes during the short hearing.

District Judge Kwame Inyundo said: “Mr Hall, you know what the order is and you understand that any breach of the order is a criminal offence which could lead to anything up to imprisonment.”

He and Beqiri, who appeared in The Real Housewives of Cheshire, have a one-year-old daughter together and regularly share pictures of themselves and their family on social media.

