Ex-Pussycat Dolls bandmate tells Ashley Roberts to 'crush it' in Strictly final

15th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Melody Thornton sang with Roberts in the pop group between 2003 and 2010.

Surviving Christmas with the Relatives World Premiere - London

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton has wished Strictly Come Dancing finalist and ex-bandmate Ashley Roberts luck before the final.

The American pop star and dancer told 37-year-old Roberts, with whom she performed with between 2003 and 2010, to “crush it” in a motivational post.

She hailed the vocalist’s “tough and elegant” appearance, adding that she was grateful the British public had had a chance to see “what kind of material” Roberts was made of.

The 34-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I could say I am proud but I’m more grateful ppl have had a chance to see just what kind of material she is made of! Tough n elegant.

“You can try and unravel but it comes right back together again. Looking forward to watching you shine Ashley Roberts gonna crush it!!”

She also posted a video of Roberts and professional dancer Pasha Kovalev’s highlights from the BBC One show.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 6.30pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week

As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, we look back at her fashion evolution
As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, we look back at her fashion evolution

What to buy a beauty junkie for Christmas
What to buy a beauty junkie for Christmas

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[LISTEN] Pitbull covered Toto's classic rock song Africa and the internet has opinions

[LISTEN] Pitbull covered Toto's classic rock song Africa and the internet has opinions
[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV
Christmas Jumper Day: The emotional stages of wearing baubles on your sleeve

Christmas Jumper Day: The emotional stages of wearing baubles on your sleeve
Looking to sell or add value to your home? Phil Spencer shares some top tips

Looking to sell or add value to your home? Phil Spencer shares some top tips
Looking to sell or add value to your home? Phil Spencer shares some top tips

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week