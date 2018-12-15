Ex-Pussycat Dolls bandmate tells Ashley Roberts to 'crush it' in Strictly final

Ex-Pussycat Dolls bandmate tells Ashley Roberts to 'crush it' in Strictly final15th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
Melody Thornton sang with Roberts in the pop group between 2003 and 2010.
Former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton has wished Strictly Come Dancing finalist and ex-bandmate Ashley Roberts luck before the final.
The American pop star and dancer told 37-year-old Roberts, with whom she performed with between 2003 and 2010, to “crush it” in a motivational post.
She hailed the vocalist’s “tough and elegant” appearance, adding that she was grateful the British public had had a chance to see “what kind of material” Roberts was made of.
The 34-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I could say I am proud but I’m more grateful ppl have had a chance to see just what kind of material she is made of! Tough n elegant.
“You can try and unravel but it comes right back together again. Looking forward to watching you shine Ashley Roberts gonna crush it!!”
She also posted a video of Roberts and professional dancer Pasha Kovalev’s highlights from the BBC One show.
The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 6.30pm on BBC One.
