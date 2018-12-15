Offset begs for forgiveness from estranged wife Cardi B in Instagram video

Offset has begged for forgiveness from estranged wife Cardi B after she left him over his alleged infidelity.

The Migos rapper, 27, shared a video to Instagram apologising to his wife of 14 months for “being a selfish, messed-up husband”.

Cardi, 26 and also a rapper, announced they had separated in an Instagram video of her own earlier this month.

On Friday, Offset said: “We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.

“I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologise. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.”

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, added: “I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you.”

Offset and Cardi married in secret in September 2017 and have a child together, five month old Kulture.

He said he wants to spend Christmas with his daughter, and denied sleeping with another woman, insisting he was “entertaining her”.

Offset added: “I apologise, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is yet to publicly respond to Offset. She announced she planned to divorce him on December 5.

In a since-deleted video, she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for how many now… and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other.

“But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together any more, I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

Offset is part of successful US hip hop trio Migos, alongside Takeoff and Quavo.

Bronx-born Cardi B first found fame on reality television show Love & Hip Hop before releasing her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion Of Privacy earlier this year.

© Press Association 2018