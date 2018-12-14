Bill Cosby denied bail while he appeals against sex assault conviction

14th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The veteran comedian is serving his sentence in a state prison.

YE Bill Cosby

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a request from Bill Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals against his sexual assault conviction.

The order from the court issued Friday does not elaborate on the decision.

Cosby filed an appeal earlier this month saying that Pennsylvania trial Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pre-trial witness, the former county prosecutor who declined to arrest Cosby a decade earlier.

YE Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby is led away to begin his sentence (Jacqueline Larma/AP)

And they say his decision to let five other accusers testify among other alleged issues are grounds for a new trial.

A jury convicted the 81-year-old Cosby in April of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 miles from his Philadelphia-area estate.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emily Atack makes body positive pledge after return from I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's James McVey to PROPOSE to girlfriend with Redknapp's help
I'm A Celebrity's James McVey to PROPOSE to girlfriend with Redknapp's help

[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV
[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

Holly Willoughby has spoken out about an I'm a Celeb moment that DIDN'T go to air

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Christmas Jumper Day: The emotional stages of wearing baubles on your sleeve

Christmas Jumper Day: The emotional stages of wearing baubles on your sleeve
12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis
[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury
As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, we look back at her fashion evolution

As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, we look back at her fashion evolution
As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, we look back at her fashion evolution

Emily Atack makes body positive pledge after return from I'm A Celebrity