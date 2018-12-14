Amy Schumer asks 'Am I glowing?' as she is treated for severe morning sickness

Amy Schumer asks 'Am I glowing?' as she is treated for severe morning sickness14th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
The American comic suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum.
Pregnant Amy Schumer has posted a photo of herself attached to an IV drip.
The actress and comic, 37, is expecting her first child and experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.
Posting an image to Instagram of herself lying on a sofa, Schumer wrote: “Am I glowing?”
The American stand-up last month cancelled a string of tour dates in US cities including Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia after falling ill.
She has since been vocal about her experience of the illness, once posting a video to social media of herself vomiting into a cup.
Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced in late October that they were expecting their first child together.
The couple married in February.
