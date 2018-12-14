Gary Lineker says Brexit should be settled by penalty shootout

The broadcaster suggested it was the only way to break the deadlock.

Gary Lineker has said that he thinks Brexit should be settled by a game of football.

Appearing as a guest host on Have I Got News For You, the pundit suggested that the current Brexit deadlock could be broken by a penalty shootout between Remainers and Brexiteers.

Speaking on the series finale of the BBC One quiz show, the presenter was responding to comedian Tom Allen’s suggestion that the Queen intervene.

Allen had been explaining to the studio audience why he was bored by the week’s political events, which saw Prime Minister Theresa May survive a confidence vote as leader of the Conservative party.

Gary Lineker has spoken of his support for a second referendum (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Allen said: “It’s all very boring though, isn’t it. It just goes on and on for so long. You sort of think, wouldn’t it be great if maybe the Queen could organise some sort of tie breaker, where they have to answer a question, or pull a cracker, or do some sort of Tough Mudder?”

Lineker replied: “A penalty shootout!”

Allen then responded: “A penalty shootout, I believe you would call it in your world Gary. I don’t understand it myself.”

Lineker has expressed support for a second referendum. It was his fourth time appearing on the quiz show.

Have I Got News For You airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018