Ariana Grande moves one step closer to Christmas number one

Can the US pop star defend her chart-topping status to claim this year's Christmas number one?

Ariana Grande is one step closer to securing this year’s Christmas number one as her single Thank U, Next has scored another week in the top spot.

The US pop star’s hit song has now been at number one for six consecutive weeks and remains the frontrunner for the festive accolade, the Official Charts Company said.

Grande’s closest contender in the charts this week was Ava Max, who remains at number two with Sweet But Psycho.

Mariah Carey has returned to the top five with All I Want For Christmas Is You (PA Archive/PA)

Number three this week is Halsey’s Without Me while Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus has jumped six spots to number four and could be another Christmas number one contender.

Mariah Carey’s festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You has continued its seasonal surge and is at number five this week.

Charity singles that could take the Christmas number one title next week include Flakefleet Primary School’s original song Light Up in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and YouTube personality Lad Baby, who has recorded We Built This City in support of foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Other high climbers include Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas which has jumped 11 places to number 15, and Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas which has climbed 14 spots to 16.

Over on the albums chart, The Greatest Showman’s soundtrack has rebounded to number one for the 22nd non-consecutive week.

The musical film’s star-studded soundtrack has seen a “significant boost over the Christmas period”, the Official Charts Company said.

It has had the highest sales week since the album was released in December last year, shifting 57,000 combined sales across physical, download and streaming.

George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s has rebounded two places to be this week’s number two, and Michael Buble’s album Love is at number three.

Roy Orbison’s Unchained Melodies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has reached a new high of number four and Take That record Odyssey rounds off the top five.

The official Christmas number one will be revealed on Friday December 21 at 5.45pm.

