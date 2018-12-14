Sir Paul McCartney and George Osborne among guests at Sir Mick Jagger party

The Rolling Stone hosted a number of famous faces at his London home.

Sir Paul McCartney and George Osborne were among the revellers at a party hosted by Sir Mick Jagger.

The former chancellor of the exchequer, who is now editor of the Evening Standard, arrived at the Rolling Stone’s house in Chelsea dressed in navy blue trousers and a dark overcoat.

George Osborne arrives at a party at the home of Mick Jagger (Yui Mok/PA)

Beatle Sir Paul attended the party with wife Nancy Shevell, dressed in a large coat designed by his daughter Stella’s fashion label.

It comes just days after police confirmed they are investigating a break-in at the singer’s London home on Friday December 7.

Sir Paul McCartney in a Stella McCartney coat (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, Sir Mick’s band-mate Ronnie Wood arrived in a black and yellow zip-up cardigan, alongside his wife Sally.

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally (Yui Mok/PA)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was also among the dressed-down attendees, arriving in a black beanie and grey jumper and wool scarf.

Chris Martin (Yui Mok/PA)

Model and actress Lily Cole was almost unrecognisable as she traded in her famous long red hair for a shorter grey cut, hidden under a white hat.

She covered up her pale trousers with an oversized black coat.

Lily Cole (Yui Mok/PA)

Model Lady Mary Charteris showed off her long pink hair, topped with a black hat and teamed with a black fur coat and purple sequinned trousers.

Lady Mary Charteris (Yui Mok/PA)

Other famous faces invited to the pre-Christmas bash included Noel Gallagher, Daphne Guinness and Mariella Frostrup.

Noel Gallagher (Yui Mok/PA)

They were joined by Jemima Khan, Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev and Sir Mick’s son James Jagger.

© Press Association 2018