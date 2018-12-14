Chris Pratt confirms romance with Katherine Schwarzenegger in birthday post

They are reported to have been together for six months.

Chris Pratt wished Katherine Schwarzenegger a happy birthday with an Instagram post confirming their relationship.

The pair reportedly started dating about six months ago, after Jurassic World star Pratt split from his wife and fellow actor Anna Faris.

Pratt, 39, marked Schwarzenegger’s 29th birthday by sharing a picture collage of them together.

One shows Pratt kissing Schwarzenegger – the daughter of Arnold – on the cheek.

He captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

It is the first time either of them has addressed their relationship. According to reports in the US, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were introduced by her mother Maria Shriver in June.

Shortly afterwards they were pictured together, going to church and riding bikes.

Pratt confirmed he was splitting from Faris, his wife of eight years, in August last year. Their divorce was confirmed in November.

The couple have a six-year-old son, Jack.

