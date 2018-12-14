Ariana Grande unveils new single Imagine

It is the follow-up to her hit Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande has released a new single titled Imagine.

The US pop star tweeted a link to the track on her Twitter account on Thursday.

Imagine will feature on Grande’s upcoming fifth studio album and contains the lyrics: “Imagine a world like that/ Imagine a world like that/ We could light up ’til I’m ‘sleep on your chest/Love how my face fits so good in your neck/ Why can’t you imagine a world like that?/Imagine a world.”

Imagine is Grande’s follow-up to smash hit Thank U, Next, which has topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

It has spent the last five weeks at number one in the UK and is the bookmakers’ favourite to stay there for Christmas.

In the run-up to releasing the song, Grande took aim at rappers Kanye West and Drake, as their simmering feud boiled over on Twitter.

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

She said: “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn (right now) but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Miley Cyrus also released a new single, a cover of John Lennon’s War Is Over, featuring the former Beatle’s son with Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

Mark Ronson produced the track. Replying to Grande on Twitter, Cyrus wrote: “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!”

Cyrus will be performing War Is Over on Saturday Night Live this week.

© Press Association 2018