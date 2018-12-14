BBC Three's Junior Doctors begins filming at Salford Royal Hospital

14th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The series will return in 2019.

Medical Stock

BBC Three’s Junior Doctors is to return for a fifth season.

Filming is set to begin on Friday at the Salford Royal Hospital and for the first time the series will be recorded over the winter months when the NHS is at its most stretched.

The series will follow seven first and second-year junior doctors as they deal with the stresses and strains of working at one of the UK’s top-performing hospitals.

Salford Royal Hospital
Filming for BBC series Junior Doctors will take place at Salford Royal Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

Viewers will see the young medics working on the frontline of the NHS, in departments including A&E and geriatrics, while also giving an insight into their personal lives.

After a British Medical Association (BMA) survey found one in 10 junior doctors takes time out of their training due to health concerns, the show will look at the reality of life inside hospitals.

Damian Kavanagh, controller of BBC Three, said: “At BBC Three we aim to celebrate the passions and experiences of young people and in the new series of Junior Doctors we get a rare glimpse into one of most exciting and daunting experiences of a young person’s life; launching their career in a high-pressured environment.

“All told through their eyes, it promises to be a rollercoaster ride for our junior doctors as they grapple with what the busy Christmas and winter period throws at them.”

Junior Doctors will air in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

