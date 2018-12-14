Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May to ditch car show studio format

They will instead focus on special episodes.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will no longer present studio car shows, instead focusing on special episodes filmed on the road.

The presenting trio first joined together on the BBC’s Top Gear before moving on to front Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour.

After finishing filming for the third season of The Grand Tour, Clarkson announced they would no longer be filming from a studio.

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond will no longer present studio car shows (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

Instead, the trio will return for a fourth season with a focus on special episodes.

Clarkson told The Sun: “It’s a really sad day. I will miss the banter with each other and with the audience.

“But we’ve been doing that show for effectively 17 years — sitting around in studios, watching cars race around the track.

“There are only so many times you can watch a BMW go round the track — what more can you say? It’s got four wheels and a seat.

“We all agreed that we’ve been doing it a long time and everything eventually runs its course.”

Amazon also revealed it will develop new television shows with each of the presenters individually.

Clarkson, 58, was sacked from Top Gear following a “fracas” with a producer over hot food in 2015, while May, 55, and Hammond, 48, left soon afterwards.

The Grand Tour arrived in 2016. Season three of the show will start streaming on Amazon Prime on January 18 2019.

