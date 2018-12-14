New Croydon festival announced with Nas and Damian Marley as headliners

The event will be held over three days in Croydon's Lloyd Park.

Rapper Nas and reggae star Damian Marley are among the first headliners confirmed for a new music festival in Croydon.

The south London town will host the inaugural The Ends Festival in early summer next year.

Nas and Marley, along with singer-songwriter Wizkid, are the first big names announced for the three-day event, which will weave together music and food.

The Ends Festival, Croydon (Live Nation)

US hip hop star Nas will open the festival on Friday May 31, while Nigerian star Wizkid will headline on Saturday June 1 and Marley – the son of the late Bob Marley – will close the festival as the headliner on Sunday June 2.

More acts will be announced later, festival organisers said.

The festival is a first for the area, and will see 15,000 people head to Croydon’s Lloyd Park for the event, held in partnership with Croydon Council.

The event aims to engage and inspire local, national and international communities of composers, performers, creators and concert-goers through world-class performances.

Tickets go on general sale for The Ends Festival on Wednesday December 19.

