Police investigating break-in at Sir Paul McCartney's London home

14th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

It happened days before the veteran singer performed in his hometown of Liverpool.

Sir Paul McCartney book

Police are investigating a break-in at Sir Paul McCartney’s London home.

Thieves targeted the former Beatle’s house in St John’s Wood at around 6.20pm on Friday December 7.

A Scotland Yard spokesman confirmed they were called to a property and found signs of forced entry.

Sir Paul McCartney
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, they added.

It is unknown if the musician, 76, or his wife Nancy Shevell were home at the time of the break-in, which came days before Sir Paul played a gig in his hometown of Liverpool on Wednesday.

The veteran star performed 38 songs as part of the UK leg of his Freshen Up tour.

Sir Paul is due to play at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday December 16.

This is not the first time a former Beatle has been targeted by burglars.

George Harrison was knifed in the chest by an intruder at his Oxfordshire home in December 1999.

