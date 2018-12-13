Stars praise 'amazing job' of Armed Forces at awards ceremony

Dame Kelly Holmes, Ross Kemp, Gareth Southgate and Defence Minister Gavin Williamson were among those in attendance.

Dame Kelly Holmes, Ross Kemp, Gareth Southgate and Defence Minister Gavin Williamson were among the guests who attended The Sun’s Military Awards, also known as The Millies, on Thursday evening in central London.

England football manager Gareth Southgate attended The Millies (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet, former Olympic athlete Dame Kelly said: “We always say the word unsung heroes, well they absolutely are that.

“They do fantastic work and we need to recognise them.”

Dame Kelly served in the Army for 10 years

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly, who was hosting the event, said: “The way that the world is going they are about the only people we can actually trust.

“They do an amazing job and it is really important we say thanks, it really is.”

Scott Ratcliffe, who serves in the Parachute Regiment and is the partner of Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, said the awards were a “very special night for the military”.

He added: “The families themselves are the ones that go through the most turmoil and if we can celebrate them as much as we celebrate the individuals who serve, I think that is particularly important because they are the ones that are left at home and have to keep the pieces together together once we are away.”

TV personality Joey Essex said he was pleased to be able to pay tribute to the bravery of the Armed Forces.

He added: “Coming here makes me realise what really matters in life, because these people do everything for us and it is just nice to support them.”

The event was held in Banqueting House in central London.

Nick Knowles helped to renovate homes for ex-soldiers on DIY SOS (Yui Mok/PA)

TV presenter Nick Knowles, who once helped to renovate homes for ex-soldiers on his programme DIY SOS, said the event was “a great thing to do”.

He added: “We get to live our lives and have the freedom to do the things we do because of our forces looking after us and we want to make sure they are all looked after when they come home.”

He said he is “loving” being back in the cold in the UK after his stint in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

