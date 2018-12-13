Taylor Swift reveals Netflix news on her birthday

The singer's fans will be able to watch stand out moments from her tour.

Taylor Swift has treated fans to a present as she thanked them for the celebratory wishes on her 29th birthday.

The singer, who celebrates her birthday on December 13, revealed that her Reputation stadium tour will be released as a concert film on Netflix on December 31.

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31. pic.twitter.com/ZL3Kx2OUx8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2018

She shared a one-minute 23-second long trailer with fans, which shows footage from her concerts around the world.

In the trailer she can be heard saying: “When she fell, she fell apart. When she finally rose, she rose slowly.

“She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here”.

Taylor Swift performing on stage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Swift’s seven-month long tour kicked off in Arizona in May and saw her take to the stage around the world, including cities like London, Manchester and Dublin.

During the London leg of her tour she delighted fans by bringing Robbie Williams on stage to join her for a duet at Wembley Stadium.

In Manchester she told the crowd it was an “honour” to play in the city following the 2017 terror attack.

Her tour came to an end in Tokyo in November.

