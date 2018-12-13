Channel 4 appoints Yasir Mirza in new diversity post

He has previously worked at The Guardian in the same role.

Yasir Mirza has been announced as Channel 4’s head of inclusion and diversity.

The new position will see Mirza, who has previously worked for The Guardian in the same role, work with the broadcaster’s chief human resources officer Caroline Ross and other teams, Channel 4 said.

The broadcaster said the role will “lead on delivering Channel 4’s inclusion and diversity strategy, and will develop ambitious projects and initiatives that align with the corporation’s ambition”.

Yasir Mirza (Channel 4)

Mirza said: “Channel 4 is widely acknowledged as being an innovative leader in diversity and inclusion, so I am beyond thrilled to be taking on this very important role at an exciting time for the channel.”

He will join the broadcaster in January.

Mirza was the head of diversity and inclusion at The Guardian from 2009 until 2015, during which time he oversaw the newspaper diversify its workforce and editorial content.

He has also previously worked in roles at the Open Society Foundations, the Diversity Media Institute and within the public sector.

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive, said that “inclusion and diversity is intrinsic to everything we do” at the organisation.

“We must embody and reflect the contemporary reality of our country and its future, both in our content and within our culture as an organisation.

“Yasir has an exceptional track record of delivering inclusion and diversity strategies for major organisations, and I’m thrilled that he’s joining us to drive this vital part of our strategy.”

