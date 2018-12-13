Watch: Aquaman star Jason Momoa performs Haka on Hollywood red carpet

The Game Of Thrones actor surprised reporters by launching the traditional New Zealand dance ahead of the film's Hollywood premiere.

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa performed the Haka on the Hollywood red carpet ahead of the premiere of his new film Aquaman.

The Justice League spin-off was getting its first airing in Hollywood, where Hawaii-born Momoa was joined by co-stars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard and director James Wan.

After posing briefly for photos with a large trident, the musclebound actor removed his shirt and joined other cast members in performing the New Zealand ceremonial dance.

Veteran Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison portrays Aquaman’s father in the film, and Momoa himself is a fan of New Zealand sports teams.

Speaking afterwards, Momoa, 39, said of being the star of the latest instalment of the huge DC Comics franchise: “It has been surreal for so long.

“I’ve never went through anything like this before in my life. So, I’m very thankful. I’m very awake. I notice a lot of love, and I’m very thankful to be here because it can all get pulled away. So, I’m just trying to enjoy as much I can.”

