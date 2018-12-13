Love Actually star Keira Knightley to receive an OBE at Buckingham Palace

Keira Knightley will receive an OBE for her services to drama and charity at Buckingham Palace.

Knightley, who has starred in several blockbuster films since her breakthrough role in Bend It Like Beckham more than 15 years ago, was named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Often considered a quintessential English rose character, 33-year-old Knightley has portrayed women from across several centuries in a number of period dramas such as Pride & Prejudice, Anna Kerenina and The Imitation Game.

Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, will collect her MBE (Ian West/PA)

The Love Actually star will be joined at the palace on Thursday by fellow actor Timothy Bentinck, who is due to receive an MBE for his services to drama.

Most widely known for his long-running role as David Archer in the BBC Radio 4 series The Archers, Bentinck previously said he was “astonished and humbled” to be included in in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Kevin O’Hare, director of the Royal Ballet, will receive a CBE for his services to dance alongside rapper and singer Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, who will receive an MBE for her services to music.

Film director Peter Greenaway, former cricketer Steve Elworthy, artist Lubaina Himid and publisher Liz Calder are all also due to receive honours at the investiture ceremony.

The service will be conducted by the Prince of Wales.

