Love Actually star Keira Knightley to receive an OBE at Buckingham Palace

13th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Knightley was named in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Colette UK Premiere - 62nd BFI London Film Festival

Keira Knightley will receive an OBE for her services to drama and charity at Buckingham Palace.

Knightley, who has starred in several blockbuster films since her breakthrough role in Bend It Like Beckham more than 15 years ago, was named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Often considered a quintessential English rose character, 33-year-old Knightley has portrayed women from across several centuries in a number of period dramas such as Pride & Prejudice, Anna Kerenina and The Imitation Game.

Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, will collect her MBE (Ian West/PA)
Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, will collect her MBE (Ian West/PA)

The Love Actually star will be joined at the palace on Thursday by fellow actor Timothy Bentinck, who is due to receive an MBE for his services to drama.

Most widely known for his long-running role as David Archer in the BBC Radio 4 series The Archers, Bentinck previously said he was “astonished and humbled” to be included in in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Kevin O’Hare, director of the Royal Ballet, will receive a CBE for his services to dance alongside rapper and singer Ms Dynamite, real name Niomi McLean-Daley, who will receive an MBE for her services to music.

Film director Peter Greenaway, former cricketer Steve Elworthy, artist Lubaina Himid and publisher Liz Calder are all also due to receive honours at the investiture ceremony.

The service will be conducted by the Prince of Wales.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed
The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018
[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style
EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'

EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'
Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight