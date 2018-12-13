Emily Atack makes body positive pledge after return from I'm A Celebrity

13th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The runner-up has returned to the UK from Australia and has caught up on the coverage of her time in the show.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack has pledged to never use a weight loss app again after returning from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The Inbetweeners actress, who came in second place in the series behind Harry Redknapp, has told of her surprise at the amount of coverage focused on her figure in the ITV programme.

She posted on Instagram, following her return to the UK from Australia: “Morning mud crabs, just catching up on everything. I am back in London!

“Can’t believe the amount of articles & comments about my bod. Some good, some bad. I will never EVER use a Slimming App ever again.

“We are all different shapes & sizes. We are all unique.”

Quipping about Redknapp’s adoration for a particular pudding, she added: “Some have rock hard abs, some have a bit of Jam Roly-poly, it’s all ok!!!”

Atack, 28, and her co-stars were at the centre of numerous posts from fans online and articles in the media about their bodies in the jungle, with many focusing on their weight losses.

In the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out reunion show, she said: “It’s the weirdest, most wonderful holiday I’ve ever been on. I will definitely miss the jungle.

“I feel like it’s changed my life forever. I’m so proud of myself.”

© Press Association 2018

