Avril Lavigne announces date for first new album in five years

13th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She took a break after battling Lyme disease.

Brit Awards 2011 - Arrivals - London

Avril Lavigne has announced the date for her first new album in five years following a battle with Lyme disease.

The Canadian singer, 34, took a break from performing after being struck down with the debilitating illness.

Lavigne announced her intention to return in September, when she released a new song.

On Wednesday, Lavigne released a second track titled Tell Me It’s Over and has now revealed the date for her next album.

Head Above Water will be released on February 15 2019, the singer said on Twitter.

She told fans she was “so excited”. It will be her fifth studio album and first since her 2013 self-titled record.

In September, Lavigne posted an emotional open letter on her website detailing her battle with Lyme disease, which has a range of symptoms and can leave the victim exhausted.

Lavigne, whose early career music mainly fell into the pop punk genre, said she has endured the “worst years of my life” and has been through “both physical and emotional battles”.

She added: “I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe.”

Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, propelled her to international fame in 2002, and she has since sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style
[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding
Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test

Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test
Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'

EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'
EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight