[PICS] Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick engaged to producer girlfriend

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said she proposed after months of planning.

Michelle Hardwick

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick has got engaged to her producer girlfriend Kate Brooks.

The star, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the ITV soap, announced the couple’s happy news on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of them on a balcony with glasses in their hands, she wrote: “So after months of planning, I popped the question!!!

“She said yes!!!”

The actress added emojis of an engagement ring and two brides, and the hashtags “#loveislove #noordinaryproposal @katebrooks”.

Brooks, who works on the soap, retweeted the message and said: “Thank you for all the love #shedidgood #whataweekend #worthmissingthejunglefor.”

Hardwick later responded: “In fairness we had it on series link.”

Hardwick posted pictures of the pair on Instagram in October, on National Coming Out Day.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It will all work out in the end ❤️🌈❤️ #behappy #nationalcomingoutday #loveislove @thekatebrooks

A post shared by Michelle Hardwick (@missmichellehardwick) on

“It will all work out in the end,” she wrote, adding: “#behappy#nationalcomingoutday #loveislove@thekatebrooks.”



© Press Association 2018

