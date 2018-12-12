Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick engaged to producer girlfriend

The actress said she proposed after months of planning.

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick has got engaged to her producer girlfriend Kate Brooks.

The star, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the ITV soap, announced the couple’s happy news on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of them on a balcony with glasses in their hands, she wrote: “So after months of planning, I popped the question!!!

“She said yes!!!”

The actress added emojis of an engagement ring and two brides, and the hashtags “#loveislove #noordinaryproposal @katebrooks”.

Brooks, who works on the soap, retweeted the message and said: “Thank you for all the love #shedidgood #whataweekend #worthmissingthejunglefor.”

Hardwick later responded: “In fairness we had it on series link.”

In fairness we had it on series link 😉 https://t.co/eKOLMU54uF — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) December 12, 2018

Hardwick posted pictures of the pair on Instagram in October, on National Coming Out Day.

“It will all work out in the end,” she wrote, adding: “#behappy#nationalcomingoutday #loveislove@thekatebrooks.”

© Press Association 2018