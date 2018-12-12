Anne Hegerty jokes she did I'm A Celebrity 'for the money'

The Chase star was the fifth contestant out of the jungle.

Anne Hegerty has joked that she did not do I’m A Celebrity to raise awareness of autism, she just “did it for the money”.

The Chase star has been praised for shining a light on autism with her stint in the reality show jungle.

But during the Coming Out reunion show on Wednesday, she teased: “It is completely untrue that I did it in order to raise awareness for autism.

“I did it for the money.”

However, she was visibly moved when her campmate Rita Simons presented her with a folder containing messages from people who had been positively affected by her being on the show.

“Apparently I’ve been some sort of inspiration,” said Hegerty, who was the fifth person voted out.

When Simons asked how she felt, Hegerty said: “I am awed and it is such a cliche, but actually humbled.”

The special programme recapped what went on during the series and showed what happened when each camper was eliminated and reunited with their friends and family.

In one scene, Noel Edmonds’s wife was seen telling the TV star that he had been very popular with the public despite being the first to get the boot.

Noel Edmonds (PA)

“First Brexit and now Nexit,” he joked.

Facing the camera, he said: “I appreciate your shock and ask you all to remain calm.”

John Barrowman, who came third on the show, was emotional as he was reunited with his elderly parents, and runner-up Emily Atack was in floods of tears when she realised the impact she had on viewers.

Winner Harry Redknapp told of his shock at winning the series as he and his wife Sandra were driven away from the camp.

He said it had been a great experience with lots of laughter.

Harry Redknapp (PA)

“You only get one life, I’m not here for a visit,” he said.

“I laughed. I laughed, I cried.”

“I’ve made 10 friends for life,” the football manager added.

