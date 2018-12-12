Joyful films important in times of uncertainty - Meryl Streep

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood star plays the eccentric Topsy in Mary Poppins Returns.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has said turbulent political times call for an “optimistic point of view”.

The Hollywood star said her new film Mary Poppins Returns, in which she plays the eccentric Topsy, shows the importance of looking at things a different way.

Arriving at the film’s European premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, Streep spoke about the importance of joyful and hopeful films in times of unrest and uncertainty.

She told the Press Association: “You can’t manufacture joy, you can’t manufacture happiness, it has to be in the bodies and imagination of the people who make the film.

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep
Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

“This is the product of (director) Rob Marshall’s imagination and he is somebody who is genuinely a joyful person, and in his life I’m sure he’s undergone some hardship and some setbacks but he really understands that a new point of view is what everybody needs and that is what Mary Poppins brings, to look at things just a different way and it’s the optimistic point of view that we need.”

She added: “I think that every movie you make, once you’re a mother you think how is this going to impact the world.

“Every movie I make, I think about that and this one is a gift of remembering where the seeds of joy come from, they come from human possibility and imagination, even in dark times.

“This film is set in the Thirties in a time of depression and it’s about injecting imagination and changing your world through that and the happiness you can bring each other.”

Mary Poppins Returns is released in UK cinemas on December 21.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed

Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test
Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight
Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding
6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party
Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style
[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed