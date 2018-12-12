Tess Daly says Strictly can be a bit like a circus

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter said the show's judges sometimes 'misbehave a little bit'.

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing

Tess Daly has joked that being a parent helped prepare her to keep the judges in order on Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter, who hosts the BBC competition alongside Claudia Winkleman, has two children and said keeping them in line is not unlike managing Craig Revel Horwood and the rest of the panel.

Speaking on spin-off It Takes Two, Daly agreed that she was “ringmaster” of Strictly.

“That is a really good term because it’s a bit like a circus out there sometimes on a Saturday, with the judges,” she said.

“They do misbehave a little bit but I do enjoy it.

“I’ve got children at home so I am used to keeping unruly (people) in order.”

Daly and Winkleman both refused to spill any secrets about this weekend’s finale, which will see Stacey Dooley, Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts compete for the glitterball trophy.

But Daly promised that viewers would be “wowwed”.

Finalist Sugg also appeared on the spin-off, sporting hair dyed the same bright red as that of his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

He said he felt honoured to still be in the running.

“I feel so lucky and privileged to still be here and still be a part of this competition,” he said.

Strictly Comes Dancing airs on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

