Emily Blunt dazzles at premiere of Mary Poppins Returns

The film premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Emily Blunt wore an outfit to match the blue carpet as she arrived at the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns.

The actress, 35, was the picture of elegance as she posed for photographers outside the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The silk dress was floor-length and featured a sophisticated high neckline and long sleeves.

Emily Blunt (Ian West/PA)

Blunt wore her hair swept back over her shoulders and added some sparkle with diamond earrings.

She was joined at the event by her co-stars, including Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Colin Firth.

Hollywood star Streep kept warm in a smart black and white jacket, teamed with a long skirt.

Her blonde hair was loose on her shoulders.

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

Mortimer wore a fashion forward black and silver dress, which had a mesh pattern on the bodice and a patterned skirt.

Emily Mortimer (Ian West/PA)

Kelly Brook was among the stars at the screening.

Kelly Brook (Ian West/PA)

The British star turned heads in an asymmetric peachy pink dress that showed off her curves.

