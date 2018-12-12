Emily Blunt dazzles at premiere of Mary Poppins Returns

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The film premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt wore an outfit to match the blue carpet as she arrived at the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns.

The actress, 35, was the picture of elegance as she posed for photographers outside the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The silk dress was floor-length and featured a sophisticated high neckline and long sleeves.

Emily Blunt at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere
Emily Blunt (Ian West/PA)

Blunt wore her hair swept back over her shoulders and added some sparkle with diamond earrings.

She was joined at the event by her co-stars, including Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Colin Firth.

Hollywood star Streep kept warm in a smart black and white jacket, teamed with a long skirt.

Her blonde hair was loose on her shoulders.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

Mortimer wore a fashion forward black and silver dress, which had a mesh pattern on the bodice and a patterned skirt.

Emily Mortimer at the Mary Poppins Returns European premiere
Emily Mortimer (Ian West/PA)

Kelly Brook was among the stars at the screening.

Kelly Brook at a premiere
Kelly Brook (Ian West/PA)

The British star turned heads in an asymmetric peachy pink dress that showed off her curves.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test
Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Harry Redknapp: I don't think my son Jamie could pull Emily Atack now

Harry Redknapp: I don't think my son Jamie could pull Emily Atack now
[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style
[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party