Time change for BBC's confidence vote special

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

May Leadership Challenge will now air from 8.30pm to 9pm.

Brexit

The BBC News Special with the result and reaction to the confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May has been pushed back to 8.30pm.

The programme, entitled May Leadership Challenge, was due to start at 7.30pm but has been moved back by an hour.

It will now run from 8.30pm to 9pm.

The previously scheduled 8pm broadcast of Shop Well For Less will be replaced by the news programme, which will be hosted by Andrew Neil.

The Apprentice is still expected to air at 9pm, but that may change if the vote result goes on longer than anticipated.

Lord Sugar himself tweeted about a potential delay to the programme, saying: “BREAKING APPRENTICE due to the vote of no confidence there is a posibility tonights episode 11 will be delayed or resheduled. @bbcapprentice.”

The BBC said it will react to developments as they happen.

ITV has not yet commented on any scheduling changes due for the confidence vote.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test
Is Poundland the new Primark? We put the budget retailer's party fashion range to the test

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle FAINTS at wedding

Harry Redknapp: I don't think my son Jamie could pull Emily Atack now

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas
[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style
Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight
Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party