Corrie's Beverley Callard: I don't think Liz would have slept with a married man

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The soap star said she was disappointed in her Coronation Street storyline.

National Television Awards 2010 - Arrivals - London

Beverley Callard has said she was not happy when she read the Coronation Street scripts detailing Liz McDonald’s affair with Johnny Connor.

The soap star said she believed her character would never have a relationship with a married man.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “I have to tell you, when they first gave me the scripts and Liz slept with Johnny, I was like ‘Nope, no I don’t want to do it’ because Liz would never do that, I don’t think, to another woman.

“I don’t think she would have slept with a married man but I have no say in that and so you have to play these things where you’re kissing men and all the rest of it.”

Callard has been playing the role of the Rovers barmaid for almost 30 years and said she feels she knows her well.

She said: “More often than not we get scripts in and you just love them and think ‘Oh wow, this is amazing’ but occasionally you can think ‘I just don’t think she would do that’.

“She always makes wrong decisions, I just felt she wouldn’t do that to another woman.”

Callard added that she has no influence over the direction her character takes, saying: “Not at all, otherwise I would look like Michelle Pfeiffer, also I would wear designer clothes, as opposed to the clothes (I do wear).

“They are disgusting. Sometimes I go in the dressing room and your clothes are there when you get to work and they are laid on the chair ready for you to put on in your dressing room and sometimes I look and think I dare not set foot out of this dressing room, they are horrific.”

