BBC changes schedule to air news special on May confidence vote

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The broadcast will air from 7.30pm until 9pm.

Andrew Neil

A last-minute BBC News Special has been announced for this evening on BBC One, with the result and reaction to the confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May.

The programme, titled May Leadership Challenge, will be hosted by Andrew Neil.

It will air from 7.30pm until 9pm.

The One Show, which is scheduled from 7pm to 8pm, will end early and the previously scheduled 8pm broadcast of Shop Well For Less will be replaced by the news programme.

Lord Sugar’s The Apprentice is still expected to air at 9pm.

ITV has not yet commented on any scheduling changes due for the confidence vote.

Coronation Street airs at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and an episode of Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs is at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018

