Artist selected to transform Tate Britain's Duveen Galleries

Contemporary British artist Mike Nelson is known for his large-scale maze-like structures.

Mike Nelson has been named as the next artist to transform Tate Britain’s famous Duveen Galleries as part of its 2019 commission.

A work by the British contemporary artist, best known for his labyrinthine installations, will be unveiled in March next year.

The annual commission sees artists create a work in response to the architecture of the neo-classical Duveen Galleries.

Mike Nelson has won the Tate Britain commission (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Previous artists commissioned by the gallery include Anthea Hamilton this year, Cerith Wyn Evans in 2017 and Pablo Bronstein in 2016.

Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said he is excited to see how Nelson will transform the space, adding that he is the “perfect choice”.

Nelson, a two-time Turner Prize-nominee, is known for his large-scale sculptures.

The work of Mike Nelson, such as this piece entitled Route du Soleil, have earned him two Turner Prize nominations (Sebastiano Pellion di Persano/PA)

A previous work, entitled The Coral Reef 2000, invited viewers into a series of disorientating maze-like rooms, some of which contained objects like sleeping bags, Arabic calendars, wall hangings of JFK and clown masks.

Mr Farquharson said: “We are delighted that Mike Nelson will undertake the next Tate Britain commission.

“Nelson has made a profound contribution to British and international art and his ability to create extraordinary and unforgettable experiences within the gallery makes him the perfect choice for the Tate Britain commission. We are excited to see how he will transform this unique space in 2019.”

L’Atteso was created by Nelson this year and displayed in Turin (Andrea Rossetti/PA)

Nelson was born in Loughborough in 1967 and studied at Reading University between 1986 and 1990 before completing an MA in sculpture at Chelsea College of Art and Design in London.

He has represented Britain at the Venice Biennale and was nominated for the Turner Prize in 2001 and 2007. In 2012 he became a Royal Academician.

The display will open to the public on March 19 and run until October 6.

© Press Association 2018