Jodie Whittaker and Hugh Grant among new Bafta members for 2018

Nearly 400 people across the TV, film and games worlds have joined the organisation.

Jodie Whittaker and Hugh Grant have been announced as new Bafta members for 2018.

They are among 368 newcomers to join the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ community of 8,000 creatives and professionals working within the film, games and television industries across the world.

Doctor Who star Whittaker and Bafta winner Grant, who most recently starred in TV series A Very English Scandal, are joined by the likes of Bafta-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, Bafta Breakthrough Brit and Black Panther star Letitia Wright and Bafta-nominated broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

Hugh Grant (Ian West/PA)

Games designer and Bafta fellow Tim Schafer, Bafta-winning film producer Jordan Horowitz and Bafta-winning make-up artist Lucy Sibbick also form part of this year’s intake.

In a video created by the organisation to celebrate the raft of new members, Whittaker is described as a “game-changing actor” after becoming the first woman to play the lead role in Doctor Who.

In a discussion with fellow member Frazer Churchill – a Bafta-nominated visual effects supervisor – she says: “I’ve been to my first Q&A. I’ve been to one where I’ve sat on the stage and I’ve been the plus one of someone, but this felt exciting because it was the first time I was like, ‘oh I’m a member’.”

Churchill says of being a member: “You feel connected to the other arts and crafts people in the industry and it’s very much a community that I feel a part of now.”

Amanda Berry, chief executive of Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our new members to Bafta. Our members represent the breadth of the ever-evolving film, games and television industries.

“They sit at the heart of everything Bafta does, from mentoring emerging talent, voting in the awards, sharing knowledge and experience at events and online on Bafta Guru, and making up Bafta’s board and committees.

“With their involvement we are able to inspire the next generation of talent, as well as support the future of our industries.”

© Press Association 2018