Elizabeth Banks says filming on Charlie's Angels reboot has wrapped

The Hunger Games star directs and stars in the most recent remake.

Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks has announced that filming for the show’s movie reboot has wrapped.

The Hunger Games actress, who plays detective agency owner Bosley in the remake, stars alongside the crimefighting trio of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Posting to Instagram, Banks said: “That’s a wrap. So much love and gratitude to these Angels.”

She praised the three actresses by using the hashtag #attitudeofgratitude, sharing a photo of the group embracing and smiling.

Sam Claflin, who appears in the film and played Finnick Odair alongside Banks in The Hunger Games film series, congratulated the group, posting: “Love love love this picture, as much as I love each of you.”

The 1970s TV series starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, and after the departure of Fawcett and Jackson came the additions of Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts.

The 2000 film and its 2003 sequel starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, with Bill Murray as the enigmatic Bosley.

The most recent reboot co-stars Jonathan Tucker, Luis Gerardo, Noah Centineo, Chris Pang and Nat Faxon.

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 1 2019.

