'Totally focused' Charlie Sheen celebrates year of sobriety

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

He shared the news on Twitter.

Graham Norton Show - London

Charlie Sheen said he is “totally focused” as he celebrated one year of sobriety.

The US actor, who has had a public battle with drink and drugs, shared a picture of his Alcoholics Anonymous medallion emblazoned with the number one to represent 12 months sober.

The coin also reads “to thine own self be true” and has the words unity, recovery and service printed on it.

Alongside the image, Sheen, 53, said: “So, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused.”

Former Two And A Half Men star Sheen, a father of five, has a history of battling substance abuse.

In 2011 in an interview with the Today Show, Sheen said he did not need to go to rehab because the Alcoholics Anonymous rulebook was “written for normal people, people that aren’t special, people that don’t have tiger blood, you know, Adonis DNA”.

In a November 2005 interview with the same show, Sheen revealed he had been diagnosed with HIV.

He told host Matt Lauer: “I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks, of sub-truths and very harmful stories that are about threatening the health of so many others, which couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Platoon actor Sheen has since dedicated himself to kicking drink and drugs and in 2016 said three words that sum him up would be, “focused, sober, hopeful”.

