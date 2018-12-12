EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'

Original EastEnders characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk are reportedly set to return to Albert Square after 30 years.

Tom Watt and Linda Davidson were part of the soap’s original line-up when it launched in 1985 and will make a comeback next year, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports the duo will return as part of a storyline that will see another of the soap’s originals – Dr Harold Legg, played by 92-year-old Leonard Fenton – killed off.



Watt and Davidson were part of the show’s original 26 characters but have not returned to Albert Square since their last scenes in 1988.

Watt, 62, and Davidson, 54, are expected to be on the EastEnders set within “days”, according to The Sun.

Mary was one of Albert Square’s most controversial characters — a former punk rock groupie and drug user whose wild lifestyle put her baby’s life at risk.

Davidson, who dated co-star Nejdet Salih (Ali Osman), left the show and soon won roles in First Of The Summer Wine and Casualty.

Barman Lofty fell in love with Michelle Fowler and married her after she became a single mother, although she dumped him at the altar during the first ceremony.

Watt left the show to become a social worker, but returned to television as a sports reporter. He also co-authored David Beckham’s autobiography.

