EastEnders classic characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk 'to return'

12th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Tom Watt and Linda Davidson played the characters.

Wendy Richard Funeral - London

Original EastEnders characters barman Lofty and Mary the punk are reportedly set to return to Albert Square after 30 years.

Tom Watt and Linda Davidson were part of the soap’s original line-up when it launched in 1985 and will make a comeback next year, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports the duo will return as part of a storyline that will see another of the soap’s originals – Dr Harold Legg, played by 92-year-old Leonard Fenton – killed off.

Tom Watt
Tom Watt is reportedly set to make a return to EastEnders (Yui Mok/PA)

Watt and Davidson were part of the show’s original 26 characters but have not returned to Albert Square since their last scenes in 1988.

Watt, 62, and Davidson, 54, are expected to be on the EastEnders set within “days”, according to The Sun.

Mary was one of Albert Square’s most controversial characters — a former punk rock groupie and drug user whose wild lifestyle put her baby’s life at risk.

Davidson, who dated co-star Nejdet Salih (Ali Osman), left the show and soon won roles in First Of The Summer Wine and Casualty.

Barman Lofty fell in love with Michelle Fowler and married her after she became a single mother, although she dumped him at the altar during the first ceremony.

Watt left the show to become a social worker, but returned to television as a sports reporter. He also co-authored David Beckham’s autobiography.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

Harry Redknapp nearly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity after Sandra battled sepsis
Harry Redknapp nearly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity after Sandra battled sepsis

Amy Winehouse's ex-husband speaks out about their relationship and drug use
Amy Winehouse's ex-husband speaks out about their relationship and drug use

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie's Tim fears he has cheated on wife Sally after drunken night

Corrie's Tim fears he has cheated on wife Sally after drunken night
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight
Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final songs and dances REVEALED

Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final songs and dances REVEALED
Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final songs and dances REVEALED

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return