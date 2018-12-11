Reese Witherspoon shares adorable pre-Christmas photo of her son

11th Dec 18 | Family

The Big Little Lies star welcomed Tennessee James Toth in 2012.

A Wrinkle In Time European Premiere - London

Reese Witherspoon has shared an adorable picture of her son Tennessee James Toth in the lead up to Christmas.

In the image, posted to Witherspoon’s Twitter page, her six-year-old son is seen riding a red tricycle against the backdrop of a staircase decorated with pine cones, greenery and red bows.

Witherspoon, 42, captioned the photo: “Two weeks til Christmas! Hands up if you’re excited,” before posting a series of Christmas-themed emojis.

In the picture, Tennessee James, the child of the Big Little Lies star and her talent agent husband Jim Toth, reaches up to the sky. Tassels hang from the handlebars of his tricycle.

Witherspoon and Toth married in March 2011 at the actress’s country estate in Ojai, California, and welcomed Tennessee James in September 2012.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

Harry Redknapp nearly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity after Sandra battled sepsis
Harry Redknapp nearly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity after Sandra battled sepsis

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury
[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury

Corrie's Tim fears he has cheated on wife Sally after drunken night

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return
Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final songs and dances REVEALED

Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final songs and dances REVEALED
[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas
6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party
6 natural hangover remedies to save you the morning after the office Christmas party

Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight