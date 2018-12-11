[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

Viewers were split over her new crimson locks.

Emmerdale’s Nicola King debuted a striking new hair style tonight – and it left fans divided.

King, played by Nicola Wheeler, eschewed her blonde locks in favour of a bright red look.

On tonight’s episode of the soap, the mother-of-one was seen wearing a choppier style, which featured a cropped crimson fringe.

Arriving at Home Farm in search of boss Graham Foster, she bumped into Priya Kotecha, played by Fiona Wade, who joked that she had become a “fiery redhead”.

She said: “It’s a brave choice… I’m joking. It suits you, being a fiery redhead.”

Fans watching at home also saw fit to judge the new appearance, and on the whole they were in favour of Nicola’s new look.

But some were less positive. One viewer joked that her haircut looked oddly familiar.

#Emmerdale Nicola new look is strangely familiar pic.twitter.com/c3yHVMmPhx — Steven John Hampson 🖖🎅☃️🍺🌲 (@StevenJohnHamp1) December 11, 2018

Another compared her new look to that of Thelma from the Scooby Doo series.

What have you done with nicola looks like thelma from scooby doo — christopher holmes (@mrcrh11) December 11, 2018

Another common comparison was to BBC presenter Yvette Fielding.

@emmerdale When did Nicola turn into Yvette Fielding? Both equally as irritating though. Whoever did that dye job needs sacked. pic.twitter.com/vkRsOgcH15 — CockadoodyWilkes (@CockadoodyWilke) December 11, 2018

Some viewers wanted to know how King had managed to achieve such a startling transformation.

Nicola’s new haircut. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen someone with MORE hair after a haircut than they had before. The colour, the texture, the volume I’d like to know the name of the hairdresser that achieved that PLEASE. #Emmerdale — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) December 11, 2018

And one viewer decided the make the cruel comparison between King and Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King’s It.

