Dolly Parton in tribute to 'sweet baby brother' Floyd after his death aged 61

11th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Her sibling was a composer and songwriter.

Dolly Parton marriage

Floyd Estel Parton, the “sweet baby brother” of country singer Dolly Parton, has died.

An obituary posted by Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee, said Parton died last Thursday aged 61.

Like his sister, Floyd Parton was a songwriter and composer.

His most famous songs were Rockin’ Years, which was recorded by his sister and Ricky Van Shelton, and Nickels And Dimes, which was also recorded by his sister and later by George Burns.

In a statement, Dolly Parton called him “our sweet baby brother” and said the family laid him to rest on Monday.

“We all sang his lovely song, Rocking Years, together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him,” Parton said.

“He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs.”

His family will remember him as a renaissance man who enjoyed the outdoors and cooking.

He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

© Press Association 2018

Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are STILL together