Bill Cosby's lawyers list trial 'errors' as they prepare appeal bid

11th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The veteran comedian is serving his sentence in a state prison.

YE Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby’s lawyers have filed a list of 11 alleged trial errors as they try to undo his sexual assault conviction and three- to 10-year prison term.

The lawyers filed a motion on Tuesday saying Pennsylvania trial Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pre-trial witness, the former county prosecutor who declined to arrest Cosby a decade earlier.

YE Bill Cosby
A mugshot of Bill Cosby (Montgomery County Correctional Facility/AP)

And they say his decisions to let five other accusers give evidence, air some of Cosby’s deposition from the accuser’s lawsuit and dismiss the promise not to charge Cosby are grounds for a new trial.

A jury convicted the 81-year-old Cosby this spring of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 miles from his Philadelphia-area estate.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury
[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas
[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are STILL together

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return
Harry Redknapp nearly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity after Sandra battled sepsis

Harry Redknapp nearly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity after Sandra battled sepsis
Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about

Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about
Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression

Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression
Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?