Cher announces UK tour for 2019

The US singer said the UK feels like her 'second home'.

Cher has announced she will tour the UK next year.

The US singer’s five shows will be her first live dates in the UK in more than 14 years.

The concerts in October are part of the star’s Here We Go Again world tour.

She kicks off at the O2 in London on October 20 before heading to Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds.

“I’m very excited to bring this show to the UK,” said the 72-year-old singer.

“It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and it is where we created and had our first success with Believe.

“It’s really my second home.”

Cher will treat audiences to an array of hits from her back catalogue as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album – her tribute to the music of Abba.



Tickets will go on sale on December 14 at 10am.

