Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle faints at wedding

The character passes out when he realises it is a surprise ceremony for him and partner Jessie Grant.

Emmerdale is set for drama when Marlon Dingle arrives at a wedding that he discovers is actually his – and faints.

The character, played by Mark Charnock, is under the impression Sam is set to tie the knot and he is just a guest.

But when he turns up at the Dingle Barn he realises Jessie Grant has arranged a surprise wedding for them and it is him, not Sam, who is the groom.

Sandra Marvin, who plays Jessie, said: “When Marlon eventually gets there, the first thing he does when he realises and the penny drops that it’s actually him not Sam, he just faints.

“So then there’s final twists. So do they make it all the way?”

The actress said Jessie decided to wed Marlon because she finally felt the time was right to move on in her life.

She said: “She thinks, you know what? Life’s too short.

“Which, I’ve had this situation a lot of times in my life.

“She thinks life’s too short, I’m going to prove to him how much I love him. She just goes for it.”

When the day dawns Marlon is already feeling a little worse for wear because he was out drinking the night before on what was, unbeknown to him, his stag do.

Discussing whether fainting was a bad omen for the wedding, Charnock said: “He’s just overwhelmed by everything and he’s also very light-headed because he got so hammered the day before.

“I don’t know whether it’s a bad sign or not but coming out of that is really delightful. It turns out to be very romantic.”

Emmerdale airs on ITV.

