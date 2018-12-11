Doctor Who's new year special 'on an epic scale'

There is plenty of action in the special episode,

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has promised the New Year’s Day special will provide “big emotion for all the family”.

The 11th series of the sci-fi hit – and Jodie Whittaker’s first as the Time Lord – ended on Sunday night and it will not return until 2020.

However, a one-off special episode will air on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

The programme’s official Twitter account has posted a 30-second preview clip which shows the Doctor talking about the discovery of the DNA “of the most dangerous creature in the universe”.

Chibnall said: “What we’ve tried to do is fill it with action, adventure, humour, scares. Big emotion for all the family.

“There’s an epic scale to this adventure – we’re going across time and space.

“There’s a lot of action, there’s a lot of scares, some great new characters, it’s another big cinematic slice of Doctor Who.”

Whittaker said it is “wonderful” to be involved in a special episode and it is “at a time when everyone’s together”.

“The wonderful thing about Doctor Who which has been for years is that it caters for the whole family, and I think that there is that element that you can all sit down together,” said the actress.

“When I first read it was really exciting because I think it touches on so many different elements of Doctor Who in the sense that it brings moments that are familiar but then also it has a very modern feel to it, and a very current feel.”

Tosin Cole, who plays Ryan Sinclair, said it is “probably the most action-packed episode so far”.

“It’s got a bit of everything in it, and it’s a very emotional episode as well,” he said.

The Doctor Who special airs at 7pm on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

© Press Association 2018