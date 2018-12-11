KISS announces hosts of new-look breakfast show

Tom Green and Daisy Maskell are to host KISS’s new-look breakfast show.

The presenters will launch the programme on January 2.

Green, 24, is the current host of the radio station’s evening show, while Maskell, 21, landed her first TV gig as a host on 4Music’s flagship programme, Trending Live, earlier this year.

The new KISS breakfast show will feature celebrity interviews, music and the hosts’ take on all things pop culture.

The duo will take over from Rickie, Melvin and Charlie who are set to leave KISS after a 10-year stint on the breakfast show.

Green and Maskell said: “Hosting on KISS Breakfast has got to be the best job in the world.

“It’s unreal that we’ll be taking on the show in the New Year.

“I think our listeners will understand when we say we’ll be living our best lives – getting to chat to some our favourite celebs and playing the best new tunes every day. It’s a dream come true.”

Andy Roberts, group programme director for the KISS network, said “Tom and Daisy are the perfect new hosts for KISS Breakfast.

“They have a genuine connection to the things our audience love the most, as well as a unique ability to make everyone feel like their best mate – from your 15-year-old listener to the biggest Hollywood celeb – 2019 is going to be a great year for KISS.”

