Geri Horner: I wouldn't want to be a contestant on All Together Now

11th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Spice Girls star will be the head of the judging panel on the celebrity version of the programme.

Geri Horner

Geri Horner has said she would not want to be a contestant on singing game show All Together Now in case her vocals did not impress the judges.

The programme sees people singing to win over a huge judging panel called The 100, and the more of them who stand up and sing along, the higher the score.

Spice Girl Horner is set to appear on a celebrity edition as the head of The 100, while Rob Beckett will host.

Rob Beckett
Rob Beckett will host the show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I actually wouldn’t want to do the show,” she said.

“I wouldn’t want to be a contestant.

“Because the difference is to, to bear in mind, is that it’s not like a normal performance. A normal performance, you go out and it’s sometimes, the majority of the time, it’s dark. OK?

“British people are very polite, they’ll clap anyway – you get that feedback. You can tell whether it’s a bit not as you hoped for, but this is instant.

“Like, can you imagine you’re singing there, and nobody’s standing up? I’d be like ‘OK… I’m going’.”

Stars including Alison Hammons and Gemma Collins are set to take part in the celebrity edition of the entertainment show.

All Together Now Celebrities will air on Monday, December 24.

© Press Association 2018

