Margot Robbie pretty in polka dots at Mary Queen Of Scots premiere

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The premiere was held at Cineworld in London's Leicester Square.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie exuded glamour at the premiere of her new film Mary Queen Of Scots.

The Australian actress, 28, was ethereal in a long polka dot dress with a cluster of red roses at the waist.

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie wore a long polka dot dress (PA)

She wore her blonde hair in waves over her shoulders.

Robbie was joined by her co-star Saoirse Ronan at the screening at Cineworld, Leicester Square.

The 24-year-old was equally stylish in her long white tulle dress.

The eye-catching outfit featured a high neck and balloon sleeves.

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan also stars in Mary Queen Of Scots (PA)

Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I in the film, while Ronan plays Mary Stuart.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury
[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury

Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are STILL together
Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are STILL together

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression

Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about

Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about
Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?

Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?
Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?