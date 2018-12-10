Alex Jones announces she is expecting second baby

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter already has a son who is almost two.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2015 - London

Presenter Alex Jones has announced that she is pregnant with her second baby.

The One Show star, 41, shared her happy news in a video on Twitter.

Jones, who has a 23-month-old son called Edward with her husband Charlie Thomson, said: “So we’ve got a little bit of news.

“Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year – a little brother or sister for little Teddy.

“Don’t know the sex of the baby yet. Probably won’t find out because it was nice to have a surprise last time.

“I didn’t know when to tell everybody and when to share the news.

“I was a bit nervous about it and I didn’t want to do it too soon but as every mum will know you get to a certain point and you just pop.

“I’ll show you, (shows off bump) which is what happened, look, this weekend, there it is, there is no hiding it any more, but I’m quite glad actually as I can just breathe out and I can eat all of the Christmas food.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are STILL together
Danny Dyer says daughter Dani and Jack Fincham are STILL together

I'm A Celebrity fans LOVED Holly's reaction to Bushtucker trial
I'm A Celebrity fans LOVED Holly's reaction to Bushtucker trial

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return
Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression

Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression
Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about

Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about
How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?
How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think